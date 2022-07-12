Tuesday Headlines: Why Kentucky can win SEC East

Good morning BBN.

Excitement continues to grow for the 2022 Kentucky Wildcats football season. College football reporter Mike Farrell is adding to it by giving his five reasons why these Wildcats can become the first team in program history to win the SEC East, namely quarterback Will Levis, who continues to garner top-10 hype for the 2023 NFL Draft.

It also helps that Kentucky returns a lot of experience on defense while also adding impact transfers on both sides of the ball. One thing I’d add to this is a strong tight end room that features a pair of fifth-year seniors in Brenden Bates and Keaton Upshaw, as well as a legitimate NFL talent in Izayah Cummings. And don’t sleep on redshirt freshman Jordan Dingle either. He has real potential to develop into a quality starter.

Mark Stoops has knocked down a lot of doors since coming to Lexington, figuratively and literally. Will winning an SEC East title be the latest wall to fall?

How Will Levis is standing out in college football and the 2023 NFL Draft class

Levis on how playing for so many different offensive coordinators throughout his career has taught him to be a student of the game:

“You get less reps in a system, obviously, if you were to play more than one year in a system, you get more comfortable in it, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t be successful in a new system, either,” Levis said. “For me, it’s taught me and made me truly be a student of the game. Truly be someone who takes preparation — the classroom, the meeting room — onto the field and have that transition be more and more seamless and more and more mature as my years went on because of the need to really lock in whenever there’s a new playbook involved and you really just need to cross your T’s and dot your I’s. It’s made me a better leader, and I think every coach that has had me and has coached me will tell you the same thing. That’s one of my strengths.”

Tyrese Maxey Sounds off on Superhero Ambitions

When asked what his dream job would be outside of the NBA, Sixers rising star Tyrese Maxey had a rather interesting answer.

Ranking the top 100 players of Stoops era: No. 54 Nick Haynes

Haynes played a key role in building the ‘Big Blue Wall’ culture under offensive line coach John Schlarman and helped the Cats end its five-year bowl drought with a strong 2016 season.

5 Reasons Why Kentucky Can Win the SEC East

Mike Farrell breaks down five reasons why Kentucky can win the SEC East, starting with quarterback Will Levis.

Class of 2024 five-star Naas Cunningham talks some schools involved

“Kentucky reached out to my dad but haven’t spoken to me yet. They’re a great program that produced a lot of pros and a powerhouse school so that’s big time.”

