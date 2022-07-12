Early Kentucky football preview: South Carolina

Greetings, BBN!

As we wait for the start of the 2022 Kentucky Wildcats football season, now’s a great time to look at the upcoming schedule and scout the opponents.

This time, we look at Week 6 when Kentucky faces the South Carolina Gamecocks in their third SEC game and first SEC home game.

South Carolina

When : October 8th

: October 8th Where : Kroger Field

: Kroger Field All-Time Series: South Carolina leads 18-14-1

Kentucky hasn’t lost to South Carolina at home since 2012— yes, 2012, before Mark Stoops arrived —so the Cats have a big advantage going for them there having won the last four times they’ve come to Kroger Field.

This is a pretty interesting streak Kentucky’s got rolling here, and the fact that we can say things like “South Carolina hasn’t won in Lexington since 2012” is kind of cool. Once a streak hits a decade, it starts to carry a bit of weight to it. Vandy has also never beaten Stoops in Lexington and has the same 10-year drought that Kentucky will have to defend this season.

The Gamecocks will not be as easy to fend off as in some other years, however.

Remember Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler? The former Heisman contender will be taking snaps in this game against the Cats for what might be a ranked South Carolina team and definitely one ready to compete for positioning in the SEC East standings.

If Kentucky comes in and makes a bunch of mistakes like last year, they will not win this game, as South Carolina has been improving every game under Shane Beamer. If this was on the road, I’m not sure if they would pull it off like they did last year, but because Kentucky defends home against them so well and the Gamecocks are riding into this season with a wealth of momentum, I think we’ll get a pretty good ballgame this October.

Prediction: I’m in a tight spot with these predictions because I’ve already got the Cats at 5-0 but don’t want to get too crazy and look silly by November.

At the same time, however, why would they go out and lose to South Carolina? Let’s get Kroger Field rocking through the night and get to 6-0 to keep breaking down doors.

UK wins 28-20.