Kentucky volleyball picked to win SEC

The Kentucky Wildcats volleyball team has been picked by SEC head coaches to win the league title for a sixth-straight year, the SEC announced Monday. Kentucky received 10 of 13 first-place votes, while Florida got two, and Tennessee netted one.
Kentucky also had a league-high four players named to the All-SEC Preseason Team in 2021 SEC Libero of the Year Eleanor Beavin, SEC Freshman of the Year Emma Grome, Reagan Rutherford, and All-American Azhani Tealer.
Kentucky won the 2021 SEC Volleyball Championship by going 17-1 in league play for its fifth-straight conference title, and they have everything they’ll need to make it six in a row under head coach Craig Skinner.
The 2022 volleyball season tips off Friday, August 26th when Kentucky hosts Marquette at 7 pm ET in Memorial Coliseum. Conference play begins September 24th vs. LSU. TV channel assignments will be announced at a later date.
SEC Preseason Coaches Poll 2022
1. Kentucky
2. Florida
3. Tennessee
4. Arkansas
6. South Carolina
7. Ole Miss
8. LSU
9. Georgia
10. Texas A&M
11. Missouri
12. Auburn
13. Alabama
Preseason All-SEC Team
- Jillian Gillen, Arkansas
- Merritt Beason, Florida
- Bre Kelley, Florida
- Eleanor Beavin, Kentucky
- Emma Grome, Kentucky
- Reagan Rutherford, Kentucky
- Azhani Tealer, Kentucky
- Anita Anwusi, LSU
- Sasha Ratliff, Ole Miss
- Gabby Waden, Mississippi State
- Anna Dixon, Missouri
- Jenna Hampton, South Carolina
- Morgahn Fingall, Tennessee
- Natalie Hayward, Tennessee
- Danielle Mahaffey, Tennessee
