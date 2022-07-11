Kentucky volleyball picked to win SEC

The Kentucky Wildcats volleyball team has been picked by SEC head coaches to win the league title for a sixth-straight year, the SEC announced Monday. Kentucky received 10 of 13 first-place votes, while Florida got two, and Tennessee netted one.

Kentucky also had a league-high four players named to the All-SEC Preseason Team in 2021 SEC Libero of the Year Eleanor Beavin, SEC Freshman of the Year Emma Grome, Reagan Rutherford, and All-American Azhani Tealer.

Kentucky won the 2021 SEC Volleyball Championship by going 17-1 in league play for its fifth-straight conference title, and they have everything they’ll need to make it six in a row under head coach Craig Skinner.

The 2022 volleyball season tips off Friday, August 26th when Kentucky hosts Marquette at 7 pm ET in Memorial Coliseum. Conference play begins September 24th vs. LSU. TV channel assignments will be announced at a later date.

SEC Preseason Coaches Poll 2022

1. Kentucky

2. Florida

3. Tennessee

4. Arkansas

5. Mississippi State

6. South Carolina

7. Ole Miss

8. LSU

9. Georgia

10. Texas A&M

11. Missouri

12. Auburn

13. Alabama

Preseason All-SEC Team