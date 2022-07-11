Monday Headlines: Adou Thiero Edition

Averaging over 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in high school mostly indicates that you’re a very solid, all-around basketball player. Adou Thiero, one of Kentucky’s new incoming freshmen and former Quaker Valley high school star, has a real chance to be that and more for a very deep and talented Kentucky Wildcats basketball team.

As the 2022-2023 roster shakes out, Thiero is currently projected as the team’s 10th player in the rotation. Thanks to the return of CJ Fredrick, Daimion Collins, Jacob Toppin, Lance Ware, Oscar Tshiebwe and Sahvir Wheeler, the Wildcats are loaded with a mix of young talent and veteran experience. Thiero joins Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston in Kentucky’s 2022 recruiting class, a class where all three players will bring unique talents to their team.

Thiero was six feet as a junior in high school, 6-5 as a senior and now finds himself at 6-6. He also says he’s still growing. In fact, Thiero says he’s been told he could grow anywhere from three to five more inches. Not that we’re trying to draw any comparisons, but the last Kentucky player that saw this type of growth spurt was former national champion and No. 1 overall draft pick Anthony Davis.

Of course, Davis was a surreal talent and generational defensive player. However, his late growth spurt allowed him to take guard-like skills and use them in a big man body. If Thiero hits another major growth spurt, then something similar is possible for his transition. If not, he’s still in line to be a consistent contributor on a team that many believe will once again contend for a national championship.

