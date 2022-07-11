Xavier Booker receiving “a lot of interest” from Kentucky and hoping to visit

Fifteen years ago, the NBA was in awe - and still is - of a 6-foot-10, Kevin Durant, who could shoot, handle, and defend.

While Durant has cemented himself as one of the greatest players in NBA history, more players of a similar mold are now in the NBA. In fact, it is almost a requirement to be a respectable shooter in the NBA, regardless of height, weight, or position.

Xavier Booker, a 6-foot-10, 205-pound prospect from Indianapolis fits the Durant-esque mold and looks to be a perfect fit for modern-day basketball. Rising 50-plus spots in nearly every major recruiting ranking service, Booker has no lack of interest.

Of the schools that have reached out, the Kentucky Wildcats are included and have made Booker a top target. During last week’s NBPA Top 100, Booker talked to Kentucky Sports Radio and said, “They’re (Kentucky) showing me a lot of interest so far”.

“Coach (Orlando) Antigua, he was at my game (last) weekend at my high school. Coach (John) Calipari, I’ve been talking with him frequently. We definitely have a good relationship and I’m looking forward to keep building it,” Booker said.

However, despite the mutual interest, Booker has yet to take a visit to Lexington, but that may soon change as Booker expressed hope to make the trip in the near future.

While that may happen, Booker is certainly visiting five other schools, having dates set with the Auburn Tigers, Duke Blue Devils, Gonzaga Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Oregon Ducks.

Of all the schools listed, there is one unlisted that looks to be the early favorite, Michigan State. Booker talked to On3 about Michigan State and talked about having his best relationship with Tom Izzo.

“Really, ever since I visited for the first he kept it real with me. He’s told me things about the campus and the program. But he also keeps it real with me, like telling me what I need to work on, like coming to my games and giving me feedback afterward,” Booker said.

The Wildcats missed out on Matas Buzelis to the G-League, another long and lanky wing that can handle like a guard and shoot lights out from three, but Calipari is still vying to get Booker, a player of a similar archetype.

Check out this quick breakdown of Booker for yourself.