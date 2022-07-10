In-state star Jakob Dixon commits to Kentucky

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats are keeping the recruiting momentum rolling, as they’ve picked up their fourth commitment in the last week.

In-state star Jakob Dixon, from Pleasure Ridge Park in Louisville, has announced his commitment to Kentucky.

Dixon held additional offers from Dartmouth, Murray State, Tennessee State, Eastern Illinois, and Eastern Kentucky before picking the Cats. Purdue, Louisville and Vanderbilt were also showing interest.

On Saturday, Dixon took to Instagram to ask for someone to do his commitment edit, and he would need it by Sunday.

Following the post, Rival’s Justin Rowland logged a FutureCast pick for the Cats to land the talented receiver, and the rest is history.

Mark Stoops officially offered Dixon a scholarship back on June 15th after two eye-opening performances at camp in Lexington this summer.

However, in an interview with Kentucky Sports Radio, Dixon noted that Kentucky’s plan for the 6-foot-5 star is to have him play an Izayah Cummings type role as a hybrid tight end.

“They wanted me to work on playing different positions because they feel like I can be very versatile on the field; I can play tight end,” he told KSR. “They want me to put on more weight, because obviously in college you’re going to have to be a little more stronger than you are in high school.”

Dixon is a 3-sport star at Pleasure Ridge Park, as he plays basketball and runs track in addition to football. During his time at camp, he showed off an impressive 4.5 40-yard dash.

Kentucky has been really consistent in recent years keeping the best in-state talent home, and they have once again done just that by landing Dixon out of Louisville.

Dixon now joins Boyle County defensive end Tommy Ziesmer, Franklin County athlete Kaden Moorman, Madison Central offensive tackle Malachi Wood, and Frederick Douglass athlete Ty Bryant as in-state recruits to pick the Cats in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Now, check out some highlights of the newest Kentucky pledge in action.

