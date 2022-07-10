Sunday Headlines: Recruiting Mojo Edition

They say recruiting is fluid, and the past week has proven just that for the Kentucky Wildcats basketball and football programs.

To start, Kentucky football landed two big time recruits last week. Four-star defensive back Avery Stuart was the first one. The 6-2 corner from Alabama committed on Wednesday over Florida State, Arkansas and others.

On Saturday, the No. 3 Center in the country, Koby Keenum committed to the Wildcats over the Louisville Cardinals, locking up one of the best offensive line prospects on Kentucky’s board.

Now on to basketball.

On Friday, Travis Branham of 247 Sports redacted his crystal ball pick for DJ Wagner to Louisville, stating that the race with Kentucky has now become a toss up, which is good news for Kentucky fans.

Travis Graf of Rivals took the leap and switched his futurecast from the Cardinals to Kentucky and Jamie Shaw of On3 is also on the Kentucky Wildcats train as of right now and believes that Wildcats have a whopping “95% chance” to land Wagner.

I have now pulled back my Crystal Ball on DJ Wagner to Louisville as the race with Kentucky has become too cloudy.https://t.co/NWL5MzIazn — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) July 8, 2022

And closing with Justin Edwards, Jack Pilgrim of KSR says that the recruitment of Edwards is a two-horse race between Kentucky and Tennessee, with Kentucky closing the gap on the Vols, making this recruitment 50/50.

Edwards has said that he would like to make an announcement during Peach Jam in the coming weeks.

Tweet of the Day

ARIC HOLMAN ON CHET HOLMGREN pic.twitter.com/9Y7jqvsu5f — ESPN (@espn) July 10, 2022

Aric Holman of Owensboro, KY, puts the No. 2 pick on a poster in Summer League

Headlines

Nick Richards gets $1.8 million guaranteed from Hornets - ASoB

Nick Richards deserves every bit.

Koby Keenum breaks down commitment to Kentucky: “It’s gonna be fun.” - KSR

Keenum is a dawg in the trenches

TyTy Washington Jr with the clutch floater over Chet Holmgren. pic.twitter.com/jnp4UnmNSs — Global Scouting (@GlobalScouting_) July 10, 2022

TyTy with a clutch go-ahead bucket in the Summer League

The Red Sox walk it off in extras over the Yankees - Over the Monster

Better than a walk-off balk

Blazers Guard Shaedon Sharpe to Miss Summer League with Shoulder Injury - Blazer’s Edge

Sharpe will have to wait a little longer for an official debut