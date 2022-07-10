Shaedon Sharpe has small labral tear; out for rest of NBA Summer League

With the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Portland Trail Blazers stepped up to the mic and selected former Kentucky Wildcats guard Shaedon Sharpe. While Sharpe will forever be linked to Lexington, he did not appear in a single game for the Wildcats.

Though fans were hoping to see that widely discussed potential in the Las Vegas Summer League, which Sharpe was set to play in, they were quickly let down. Sharpe was diagnosed with a small labral tear in his left shoulder, per ESPN.

On Saturday, following an MRI, the Blazers announced the diagnosis. Sharpe will be out the remainder of the NBA Summer League, which will keep fans on their seats until the commencing of the regular season.

Sharpe was a highly sought-after prospect, and while he likely could’ve been a top-five pick had he shown that limitless potential at Kentucky, he’s still in a good situation as he’s set to join the Damian Lillard-led Blazers.

Let’s just hope the 6-foot-6 guard can stay on the court.