Karl-Anthony Towns gets supermax contract extension

The Minnesota Timberwolves are keeping their star center for quite some time. To help commence free agency and the signing of new contracts around the association, Karl-Anthony Towns inked a four-year supermax contract extension.

Towns is coming off one of his best seasons in the league. Although his scoring dipped to 24.6 per game, KAT’s Wolves managed a playoff berth as Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell helped carry the offensive load.

Worth every bit of his extension, Towns will be in Minnesota for the next six seasons.

The contract was first reported by The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski and later confirmed from Towns’ agent via Adrian Wojnarowski. KAT will make $33.8 million next season and then his deal which is currently in force will end with a $36 million payday for the 2023-2024 season.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has agreed on a four-year, $224M super max extension, his agent Jessica Holtz of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. Deal begins with the 2024-25 season and delivers Towns’ total contract value to six years and $295M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

KAT’s first six seasons in the league were filled with accolades but mostly ones that were for just the standout center. The Wolves have struggled with Towns leading the way. They had one playoff berth in his first half a decade.

However, having taken the Memphis Grizzlies to six games, things are starting to look up for the youthful franchise. KAT who is just 26 years old and a three-time All-Star center is clearly going to be at the forefront of getting this team contending for a championship.

Considering he’s averaged over 20 points per game for six straight seasons, there’s no reason to doubt his ability over the next season.

Towns has also played 70-plus games for five of his seven seasons, another reason the Wolves likely felt comfortable with this extension.

This is a win-win deal, and knowing he’s locked into his contract for more than half a decade should help bring other free agents to Minnesota.