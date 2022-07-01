Friday Headlines: Former Cats Getting Paid Edition

NBA free agency broke out heavy and fast on Thursday afternoon.

Nothing was out of the ordinary, of course, as the NBA offseason is usually unrivaled. In the midst of the fireworks, several former Kentucky Wildcats received multi-million dollar contracts.

Below we’ll take a look at which players inked deals and which teams they’ll be lacing up for this fall.

Suns and Devin Booker are finalizing a four-year, $214M supermax contract extension, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/qxmk6KxXOM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2022

Life is pretty good if you are Devin Booker. He just made First-Team All-NBA and just signed another massive extension. He is on the second to last year of a five-year, $158 million deal. He’s now inked a four-year, supermax extension worth $214 million that will kick in during the 2024-2025 season. This keeps him tied to the Phoenix Suns for the next six years, and he will continue to undoubtedly the centerpiece of their team.

Another former Kentucky guard, Malik Monk, is joining his old running mate in Sacramento. Monk signed a two-year, $19 million deal with the Sacramento Kings and will join De’Aaron Fox in the backcourt. The two young stars had a sensational freshman season together at Kentucky before both being drafted in the NBA Lottery. They’ll look to pick up where they left off several years ago.

Kevin Knox, a player who went from New York to Atlanta without much playing time, is getting a shot in Detroit. The former Wildcat signed a two-year deal worth $6 million with the Detroit Pistons. The small forward position is wide open on their depth chart, presenting a prime opportunity for Knox to showcase his talents in the Motor City.

According to a league source, the Sacramento Kings are expected to pick up the $2.6 million team option on Trey Lyles today. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) June 28, 2022

Trey Lyles was another former Wildcat in the NBA free agency news on Thursday. Though he didn’t sign a new contract, Lyles did have his $2.6 million team option picked up by the Kings. He’ll join Fox and Monk on the court next season, where he’s set to back up Keegan Murray on the latest ESPN depth chart.

Tweet of the Day

LeBron waiting for Kyrie and KD outside the Nets facility pic.twitter.com/K03otyMh3y — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 30, 2022

This is great.

