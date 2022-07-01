Kentucky is making up ground with Justin Edwards

The Kentucky Wildcats are in a recruiting battle with an SEC rival for one of the best players in the 2023 class.

Justin Edwards is currently ranked as the No. 4 overall player and No. 1 overall small forward, according to 247 Sports’ Composite rankings.

And it’s shaping up to be a battle between the Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers.

Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio reported on Wednesday that the 6-foot-7 wing out of Philadelphia told KSR that John Calipari has taken over his recruitment by ramping up personal contact in recent months.

Calipari visited Edwards in back-to-back weekends during a Philly Live event, and over the past weekend, Calipari was with Chin Coleman and Bruiser Flint courtside watching Edwards at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando.

“I’ve been talking to Coach Calipari more than other schools, just more,” Edwards said. “That’s made a big difference to me. It shows that I’m one of the main guys they’re going after, me talking to head coaches.”

Tennessee has been viewed as the favorite in this recruitment for a while now with Kentucky and Auburn right behind.

However, Calipari taking over this recruitment has allowed the Cats to make up a lot of ground and put Kentucky right back at the top of Edwards’ list.

