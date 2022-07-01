Aaron Bradshaw says his decision is made and will be revealed very soon

Aaron Bradshaw has made the call on where he’ll be come the fall of 2023.

According to KSR’s Jack Pilgrim, Bradshaw’s decision has been made and will become public in the coming weeks. He plans to announce it before the Peach Jam, which begins July 18th.

Kentucky is viewed as the heavy favorite.

5-star center Aaron Bradshaw: "I made my decision a minute ago."



Good news on the horizon for the Wildcats. https://t.co/RfqxtGZ1Uc — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) July 1, 2022

In addition, On3’s Jamie Shaw reports that Kentucky is expected to be the pick for Bradshaw, but the NBA G-League will remain a possible option, even if the 5-star center picks the Wildcats. Bradshaw is also expected to transfer to a new high school.

To recap, sources and intel indicate: (1) expect Bradshaw to commit to Kentucky very soon. (2) Expect Bradshaw to look to transfer high schools for his senior season. (3) Do not expect the G-League to be out of the question, even after Bradshaw commits to Kentucky.

The 7-foot, 210-pound Bradshaw is currently ranked 20th overall at 247 Sports, 17th at On3, 11th at Rivals, and 20th at ESPN. He holds scholarship offers from the Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, UCLA Bruins, Michigan Wolverines, LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies among others.

Bradshaw is an AAU and high school teammate of fellow 2023 Kentucky recruit DJ Wagner. Both play at Camden High School in New Jersey and with the NJ Scholars on the AAU circuit.

As a junior this past season, Bradshaw averaged 8.9 points and 7.4 rebounds for Camden, who won the New Jersey Group 2 state title and reached the title game of the final Tournament of Champions in New Jersey history before losing to Roselle Catholic 61-58.

Come on down.

