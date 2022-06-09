Fanatics and Topps to create college athlete trading cards

College athletes are going to have yet another new way to earn money through the new NIL rules.

Fanatics, as well as Topps, are launching a line of college sports trading cards that will allow student athletes from more than 100 top universities to profit from their NIL.

Beginning this fall, Topps will release non-exclusive trading cards featuring current athletes. Athletes will not be restricted from signing for other trading card companies.

Deals will vary in value from player to player, but it is expected that some deals could be up to five figures.

“Both the schools and athletes benefit through rights fees and royalties paid on the sale of collegiate cards,” Fanatics said in a statement. “Higher profile universities and student-athletes command larger rights fees driven by demand from collectors.”

Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, National Championship winning Stetson Bennett, Auburn transfer and current Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, and USC quarterback Caleb Williams are some of the athletes that are set to be featured in the fall 2022 release.

Topps has also gained multiyear exclusive rights with more than 35 colleges. That includes most of the Power 5 schools with the list including Georgia, Miami, Oregon, Wisconsin, and Kentucky starting in 2023, with other schools joining in 2025.

“Fanatics has been closely monitoring the ever-evolving NIL landscape,” said Derek Eiler, Executive Vice President, Fanatics College. “We felt this was the perfect time to launch multiple, strategic college trading card programs that will allow schools and current student-athletes to create new levels of direct engagement with fans across hundreds of the top programs nationwide.”

Trading cards for college athletes are coming and this is a massive advancement in the world of NIL and college athletics.