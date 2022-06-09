Kentucky basketball adds Grant Darbyshire and Walker Horn to the 2022-23 roster

The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team has added Grant Darbyshire and Walker Horn to its roster, the school announced Thursday.

Darbyshire, a guard from Cincinnati (OH), and Horn, a guard from Austin (TX), will join the 2022-23 roster as walk-on freshmen.

Darbyshire played for Sycamore High School and the Midwest Basketball Club, while Horn finished his career for Westlake High School and the Shining Star AAU team.

“Both Grant and Walker will be great additions to our team,” John Calipari said in a press release. “They both come from terrific families, and they’ve been impactful both on the court and in the classroom. I love that they’ve both been around the game their entire lives because you have to love this, and I’m confident they’re ready to embrace all that goes with being a Kentucky basketball player.”

Darbyshire is a 6-foot-2 guard who served as a captain for Sycamore in 2022. Sycamore was the Greater Miami Conference champions and finished 20-3, which was the best in school history this past season. Darbyshire and Sycamore were district runners-up after getting off to a 9-0 start, the best in school history.

“I wanted to go somewhere that would make me uncomfortable and help me grow as a person both on and off the court,” Darbyshire said in a press release. “Kentucky is the definition of development and culture. I wanted to go to a place where I could develop life-long friendships with teammates, while helping contribute to the greatest tradition in college basketball. I most look forward to the relationships I will develop with the guys and the camaraderie that comes with this program.”

Darbyshire also participated in soccer and baseball for Sycamore. He was a summa cum laude graduate and was also a National Merit Scholar Commended. On the court, Darbyshire shot 43% from 3-point range as a junior and had 14 points and six boards vs. Middleton on Senior Night.

Suiting up for the Midwest Basketball Club, Darbyshire had 25 points, highlighted by six 3s. He also added 10 boards and four assists in that effort.

Horn, a 6-foot-3 guard, is the son of Northern Kentucky men’s basketball head coach Darrin Horn. Walker Horn finished his high school career at Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, after spending his previous two seasons at Covington Catholic in Covington, Kentucky.

“I have family roots in the state of Kentucky, so I understand the magnitude of Kentucky basketball,” Horn said in a statement. “Being a part of the program was a dream of mine and an opportunity I am incredibly excited to make the most of. It doesn’t get any better in college basketball, Coach Calipari and his program are the best in the country. I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it and learn from the players and coaches every day.”

Horn and Westlake were state semifinalists his senior season. He captured a region championship as a sophomore and a district championship as a junior with Covington Catholic. Westlake went 38-2 his senior season when he averaged 9.3 points, 5.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds. Horn charted 15 points, five assists and four boards against Del Valle.

He is an Academic All-District selection, graduated cum laude and was a recipient of a Kentucky Provost Academic Scholarship.

Darbyshire and Horn give UK six newcomers for the 2022-23 season. They’ll join freshmen Chris Livingston, Adou Thiero and Cason Wallace, as well as transfer Antonio Reeves.