Thursday Headlines: Tru Washington Edition

TyTy Washington’s uncle — yes, uncle — is turning heads in the college basketball recruiting world.

Tru Washington is the #87 ranked recruit in the class of 2023, and the 6’3 guard from Arizona is two years younger than his nephew, former Kentucky Wildcat TyTy Washington.

And Tru is starting to turn some heads in recruiting circles. Tru currently holds offers from Arizona State, Georgia. LSU, Texas Tech and TCU, among others, but is looking to gather some more offers this summer before his senior year.

He earned co-MVP honors at the 2022 Pangos All-American Camp Top 30 Cream of the Crop Game in Las Vegas this week, and earned Third-Team All-Event honors in Louisville last weekend.

There’s no indication that Kentucky has shown interest, but if he keeps adding to his game and putting on standout performances, there could be a chance Kentucky makes a call. The family connection is already there.

For more on Tru and TyTy’s relationship, check out this from KSR and this from Sports Illustrated.

Tweet of the Day

Based on conversations in Las Vegas the past few days, solid top-10 draft interest in Kentucky's TyTy Washington. Seen as a firm lottery pick at this point.



Worked out for the Knicks (No. 11) Monday morning. https://t.co/lbRilWVXw4 — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) June 8, 2022

Things looking up for TyTy.

