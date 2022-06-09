Ugonna Kingsley looking at Kentucky; wants to take a visit

Ugonna Kingsley is a 6-11, defensive anchor stud four-star recruit out of Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut and the Nigerian big man wants to take a visit to Lexington.

Right now, Kentucky, Kansas, and hometown UConn seem to be the three schools that Kingsley is looking at hard, but Kingsley knows that Kentucky is where he has wanted to go for his entire life, according to Jamie Shaw of On3 Sports.

“I have been wanting to go to Kentucky all my life, even before coming to the states. I don’t really know much about the school yet, but I know it is a good program for athletes, a lot of their guys are pros. I know Oscar Tshiebwe is also from Nigeria, it means a lot he has had great success there.”

Kingsley also stated that while he has not taken any visits, he is looking at the three schools mentioned above, as well as LSU.

Kingsley currently ranks as the No. 40 overall player in the 247 Sports rankings.

