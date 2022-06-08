Chin Coleman earns contract extension

The last few off-seasons for the Kentucky Wildcats have been a whirlwind when it comes to the assistant coaching staff.

After a complete turnover last season, which brought Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman from Illinois to Lexington, this offseason had some more of the same.

With Jai Lucas off to Duke, and K.T. Turner coming in to replace him from Oklahoma, the whirlwind seems to have come to a stop.

It’s also good news that, as reported by Jon Hale of the Courier-Journal, Ron ‘Chin’ Coleman has signed a contract extension that also includes a pay raise for this coming season.

Coleman’s extension is for one-year, which also includes a pay raise that went into effect in May.

This deal will keep Chin in Lexington until the 2024-25 season, with a pay bump to $575,000 this season, $600,000 for the 2023-24 season, and $650,000 for the 2024-25 season.

Known for his connections to the Chicago area and across the AAU landscape, Coleman has proven to be a valuable asset on the recruiting trail.

This new deal helps solidify a solid staff for Calipari and Kentucky for the years to come.

NEW: After losing one assistant coach already this offseason, UK has awarded a raise and contract extension to Chin Coleman.



Details of the new deal here https://t.co/vfjdyghhkj — Jon Hale (@JonHale_CJ) June 8, 2022

