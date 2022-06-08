Javon Baker to UCF

Former Kentucky Wildcats transfer commit Javon Baker has found his next home.

On Wednesday, Baker announced his pledge to the Central Florida Knights.

This comes after it was revealed in late May that Baker wouldn’t join the Wildcats after signing with them following his departure from the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Weighing in at 6-foot-2 and 206 pounds, Baker is a former 4-star recruit who was ranked No. 34 among wide receivers in the class of 2020 via 247 Sports Composite. His highest ranking was No. 110 nationally and No. 20 among wideouts at Rivals.

In 2020, Baker appeared in one game for the Tide with two catches for 15 yards. In 2021, he appeared in three games with seven grabs for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Alabama has been constantly loaded at wideout, which didn’t allow him to have much opportunity to get in games. The hope was he’d get to show what he’s truly made of in Kentucky’s revamped offense that features a potential first-round NFL Draft pick in quarterback Will Levis.

Now, Kentucky will hope that a group including Virginia Tech transfer Tayvion Robinson, true freshman Dane Key, fourth-year man DeMarcus Harris, and redshirt freshman Dekel Crowdus among others will be enough for this passing game to thrive in the SEC.