CJ Fredrick ramping up process, should be available for Bahamas

The Kentucky Wildcats are going to lose Davidson transfer Kellan Grady, who was a huge spark from downtown for them this past season. Iowa Hawkeyes transfer CJ Fredrick will be hoping to bring that same spark.

Fredrick missed all of last season with a shin stress fracture and hamstring tear. The sharpshooter was coming off a terrific two years with the Hawkeyes and was primed to keep that same success in Lexington.

Having played at Covington Catholic high school prior to heading to Iowa, this will be a sort of coming home for Fredrick, and per The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker, he’s expected to be ready for the team’s Bahamas practices.

Big day for CJ Fredrick. Docs tested his leg, OK’d start of ramp-up process that’ll allow him to begin Bahamas practices at full-go.



Tomorrow @TheAthletic, CJ shares the crazy details of his injury saga and how he never took eyes off the prize: Hearing Rupp roar for him again. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) June 8, 2022

The 22-year-old Fredrick scored 10.2 points per game as a freshman, then dropped that to 7.5 as a sophomore, missing his junior season. Fredrick’s big-time skill set comes in his sharpshooting.

He shot 46% from deep as a freshman and raised that to 47% as a sophomore. With players like Oscar Tshiebwe occupying the paint, having that skill set available for John Calipari is going to be vitally important for the Cats.

The Cats will play four games in seven days in the Bahamas for their third time heading south. These games will take place in August, so Fredrick will have about two months to get back to full strength, though we should probably expect to see him get limited minutes in the Bahamas, if any at all.

Be sure to read Kyle Tucker’s full article on Fredrick and his recovery.