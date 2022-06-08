Wednesday Headlines: Vote Rhyne Howard to All-Star Game

WNBA All-Star voting is LIVE and you can vote for former Kentucky Wildcat Rhyne Howard. This year’s No. 1 overall pick has a strong chance of making the All-Star team and you can do your part in helping her get there. Fans can submit a full ballot each day between now and June 20th. All you have to do is visit vote.wnba.com.

The WNBA All-Star game will be held in Chicago with festivities beginning on July 9th. ESPN will air live events (both on and off the court) that Saturday with the All-Star scheduled to air on Sunday via ABC. Tickets can be purchased at this link.

Howard is having a spectacular season for the Atlanta Dream. Through 12 games, she’s 11th in the league for scoring average and 12th in blocks per game. She’s certainly living up to the expectations of a top overall draft pick and an All-Star selection would only add to her superb rookie season.

Tweet of the Day

There is a distinct possibility that the Browns end up with Deshaun never starting a game for them, Baker out of town, *and* no first round picks for the foreseeable future with a potentially great QB class on the horizon. https://t.co/hp9r9hMxPh — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) June 7, 2022

The Browns will Brown.

Headlines

Is UK really the gold standard of college basketball - Vaught’s Views

Wildcats are without a Final Four in the last six years.

Angels fire Joe Maddon - ESPN

Insert Phil Nevin.

It’s a battle of Tennessee vs. Kentucky for 5-star Justin Edwards - KSR

Wildcats need to win this one.

Watson saw at least 66 massage therapists over 17-month period - ESPN

Imagine being the Browns this morning.

Moe Williams’ son is becoming a priority recruit for UK - Cats Illustrated

Love to see this.

DK Metcalf’s absence at minicamp Tuesday unexcused - ESPN

It’s all about getting that next contract.

John Bol likes the way Calipari utilizes his big men - Cats Illustrated

Should help the Wildcats with their recruiting pitch.

All-Pro LB Darius Leonard has back surgery - USA Today

Colts star will miss part of training camp.