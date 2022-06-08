NBA execs aren’t sold on Shaedon Sharpe, ‘Show me where the 5-star S—t Is’

Despite enrolling early and saying, “100% I will be at Kentucky next year”, Shaedon Sharpe will in fact, never play a minute of college basketball.

On June 1st, mere hours before the draft deadline, Sharpe made an official announcement via Twitter that we would be keeping his name in the 2023 NBA Draft.

This means Sharpe has not played a meaningful basketball game since October of 2021, when he played for Dream City Christian (AZ) in a nationally televised game on ESPN against Prolific Prep (CA). Additionally, this means that the highest level of competition that Sharpe has played in is high school.

Despite those two facts, Sharpe is projected to be drafted as high as the top five. Yet, some NBA personnel are yet to be sold on Sharpe.

A Western Conference executive told The Athletic’s David Aldridge of Sharpe: “How the [expletive] can you be the fifth pick in the draft if you haven’t played in a year-and-a-half? It’s not like it’s [James] Wiseman and the guy is 7 feet tall. Show me where the five [-star] shit is. Show me.”

“This kid, we have nothing but YouTube video to go on. I think you are just taking an absolute swing. And you (have to) have ownership completely behind you in that swing, as well as your head coach and that staff. You gotta be patient, and you better have a plan, and everybody’s on board,” another Western Conference executive told Aldridge.

As for Sharpe, I think this is even more evidence that his situation could have been handled in a much better way. Ultimately, we will see where he is drafted on June 23rd on ESPN.