Positive news on the availability of Chris Rodriguez

With the Kentucky Wildcats football team reporting back to campus for summer workouts to begin, there has been one question surrounding the program since early May; what is going to happen with Chris Rodriguez?

By now, most of the Big Blue Nation is up to speed on the offseason news that included Rodriguez being arrested for charges of driving under the influence and careless driving dating back to May 8th.

The big news, however, came out in late May when Matt Jones of KSR reported that the star running back’s future at UK was “up in the air.” Jones noted that it was unrelated to the DUI arrest, but could not provide further details to what he has referring to.

“Even if he is on the team, I think it is almost certain he will not be playing in the first few games,” Jones added. “He may not play all year, but would almost certainly not be playing in the first four or five games, which would include the Florida game.”

Fast-forward to Tuesday. With players back on campus, and summer camps starting up, Justin Rowland of Cats Illustrated caught a glimpse of Rodriguez at the practice facility. Overall a good sign especially, when it seemed he might not even be on the team just a few weeks back.

C Rod here taking in camp up top pic.twitter.com/0CPNmuymqH — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) June 7, 2022

To follow that up, Nick Roush of KSR also reported some good news on C-Rod.

“Rodriguez has been spotted around the Joe Craft Football Training Facility this week as players report back to campus for summer workouts,” said Roush. “Initially some feared Rodriguez may not be available for the entire 2022 season; however, after conversations with people close to the program, I do not believe that is the case.”

It is still unclear on the status of Rodriguez for the first few weeks of the season, but it is good to hear some positive news in regard to this story. With media days approaching, hopefully Mark Stoops will be able to shed a little more light on the availability of his star player as fall camp and the season quickly approach.