Oscar Tshiebwe is back in Lexington; Kentucky basketball roster looks finalized

The reigning National Player of the Year and Kentucky Wildcats superstar Oscar Tshiebwe has retuned to Lexington.

Tshiebwe has been spending time back home in the Congo with his mom, and the fan-favorite made it back to Lexington on Tuesday.

With his return, Kentucky now has all 10 of their scholarship players on campus and getting ready for the upcoming season.

Another big talking point has been the question if anyone else will join the 2022-2023 Kentucky basketball roster, as it now looks set.

Last week, Illinois Fighting Illini guard Jacob Grandison hit the transfer portal, and Kentucky made the list of potential landing spots.

However, Kyle Tucker of The Athletic noted that he does not think Lexington will be the ultimate landing spot. If true, then Kentucky’s roster is very likely complete.

Kentucky adds a pretty huge piece today:



Oscar Tshiebwe returns from the Congo. Cats will have all 10 scholarship players on campus.



(And no, I don’t think they add the transfer from Illinois.) — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) June 7, 2022

Of course, there could be other options emerge before next season. But if Kentucky doesn’t want to add Grandison, who was coached by Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman for several years in Champaign, perhaps it’s a sign that John Calipari is ready to roll with the roster he’s got now.

Hopefully, the roster stays healthy next season and we don’t have to worry about having an 11th or even 12th scholarship player in the event of injuries.

It’s always been important to me that our foreign trip be somewhere close, rather than somewhere in Europe, so it’s easier for our fans to join us and see how special these young men are. Looking forward to it again this year! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 7, 2022

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.