Tuesday Headlines: Tim Couch Edition

For some reason unknown to many, former Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Tim Couch is not a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, despite being on the ballot since 2014. The College Football Hall of Fame announced once again on Monday that the UK legend has been named to the 2023 ballot.

Hopefully, this is the year the well-deserving Wildcat is recognized.

It’s impossible to tell the story of Kentucky football without mentioning the UK legend. In 1998, Couch was a junior at Kentucky and earned consensus Southeastern Conference Player of the Year. He was also a first-team All-American that season. Couch finished his playing career at Kentucky with 8,435 passing yards, a 67% completion percentage and a 74-35 touchdown to interception ratio. He finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting in 1998 and ninth in 1997 before being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in 1999 by the Cleveland Browns.

Couch is one of 80 football players and nine football coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision, as well as one of 96 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks. There have been 5.54 million people who have played college football since 1869. Yet only 1,056 of those players have earned induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

After being nominated to the 2023 ballot, Couch will once again have the chance to receive that honor.

Tweet of the Day

Happy Monday everyone Day 22 thank you so much for the support pic.twitter.com/5izZi0ttAE — Kcoats22 (@kcoats22) June 6, 2022

Keep at it, 22.

Headlines

Wheeler confident Fredrick will add elite shooting - Vaught’s Views

The Wildcats will definitely need it.

Number of lawsuits vs. Browns QB Deshaun Watson now 24 - ESPN

Looking more and more like Cleveland made a foolish decision.

Woodyard says Governor’s Cup “must stay on the schedule” - KSR

Without a doubt.

Ainge says Jazz ‘desperately’ wanted Quin Snyder to stay - ESPN

One of the top coaches hits the market.

Ryan Ritter listed as top-200 MLB Draft prospect - KSR

Love to see it.

Aaron Donald gets big raise from Los Angeles Rams - ESPN

Rams are playing with Monopoly money.

Mickelson taking the blood money and running to the Saudis - USA Today

So it begins.

Bruins fire Bruce Cassidy - ESPN

Questionable at best.