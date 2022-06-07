KJ Evans compares UK visit to Oregon, talks NIL and more about recruitment

Despite being criticized for his inconsistency and struggles against physicality, Kwame Evans Jr. has one of the highest ceilings in the class of 2023.

One of the biggest reasons for that is Evans’ 6-foot-10, 200-pound frame, making him such a physically gifted and raw prospect. Combine that with the perimeter skills of a guard/wing, and you can see why Evans is so highly touted.

The good and the bad of Evans could be seen at Nike EYBL’s Louisville session. In his worst performance of the weekend, Evans scored all 4 of his points from the free-throw line and added just 1 rebound in 21 minutes. Whereas he shined against LeBron James-sponsored Strive For Greatness, recording 16 points (8/9 FG) and 7 rebounds.

While being more of a prospect than a player, many top schools are sold on Evans’ potential, with his recruitment looking to be a battle between Oregon and Arizona, and Kentucky being the dark horse.

I had the opportunity to interview Evans to talk about his recruitment and more, so let’s see what he had to say.

What has pushed Arizona from outside your final list to the perceived favorites right now?

“Tommy Lloyd came to Montverde as soon as he offered me. Generally talking about what I need to do and what he sees in me for the school and what he wants me to be at Arizona.”

Where would you say Kentucky ranks amongst your finalists?

“All schools are the same right now.”

Let me rephrase that. In the upper half?

“Yeah.”

In the most recent 247 player rankings, you had a little bit of a drop. I’m assuming you’re going to use that as motivation, but what areas are going to look to improve on going forward?

“All areas, my whole entire package. Every time I step onto the court, just play hard and do what I can to get a W. I really don’t worry about it, but I do have to prove something right now.”

What factors are most important to you when making your college decision?

“The system, where I fit in, the place and atmosphere, and NIL.”

Kentucky was your first official visit, but with you recently visiting Oregon, how do the two schools compare?

“They compare pretty close. Oregon was nice. They had a whole bunch of nice facilities because Nike is right there. Kentucky has the pedigree there. They have nice people that work hard. The city is nice.”

What has the communication been like with Kentucky?

“It’s been good. They told me good luck a few days ago and told me to get some W’s heading into this weekend. It’s been cool.”

Check out this breakdown of Evans to familiarize yourself with the Kentucky Wildcat target.

