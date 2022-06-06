Keion Brooks to Washington

Keion Brooks Jr. has found his new college home.

On Monday, Brooks announced his commitment to the Washington Huskies. He broke the news on Instagram.

This comes after Brooks recently withdrew from the NBA Draft pool after previously entering the transfer portal as well. Brooks will now follow the path former Wildcat Quade Green took in transferring to Washington after spending multiple seasons in Lexington.

As a true junior this past season, Brooks averaged 10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 49.1% from the field, 23.3% from deep, and 78.3% from the free-throw line.

The Indiana native had 17 double-figure scoring efforts, including 27 in the win at Kansas. He started all 33 games he played in while missing one due to an illness.

Once he entered the portal, among the schools who showed interest in Brooks included the UCLA Bruins, Arizona Wildcats, Ohio State Buckeyes and Iowa Hawkeyes among others.

It’s a bit surprising to see Brooks head to the West Coast to play for a program that’s gone 15-17, 5-21 and 17-15 over the last three seasons and doesn’t look like a serious NCAA Tournament contender.

Saying this, Brooks will have a great opportunity to come in and be one of, if not the top option for the Huskies, something he was never going to be in Lexington.

Best of luck to Brooks as he begins the next step in his basketball journey.

