Kentucky basketball makes change to 2022-23 non-conference schedule

The Kentucky Wildcats will no longer be playing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2022-23, as the non-conference schedule is still being put together.

Jon Rothstein took to Twitter to report that the Cats and Fighting Irish will not be playing their previously scheduled neutral site game this season. The Cats played Notre Dame in Rupp Arena in 2020 with a return game to South Bend last season. The third and final game will be a neutral site battle.

Sources: The third installment of the multi-year series between Kentucky and Notre Dame has been pushed back to the 23-24 season and will be played at a neutral site that is currently TBD. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 6, 2022

Instead, the final game of the multi-year series will be moved to the 2023-24 season.

For next season, it’s being replaced with a game at Rupp Arena against Duquesne.

Source: Kentucky will host Duquesne as part of its 22-23 non-conference schedule. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 6, 2022

The Cats have faced off against the Dukes twice in history, beating them 93-59 in the 2016 Bluegrass Showcase and 55-42 in 1982 in the UKIT.

Last season, Duquesne finished with a 6-24 overall record, and they went 1-16 in Atlantic 10 play.

As of right now, the 2022-23 non-conference schedule includes: