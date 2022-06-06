Monday Headlines: Aaron Bradshaw Visit Edition

Good morning BBN.

This week, the Kentucky Wildcats will host one of their top 2023 targets in Aaron Bradshaw, as the 5-star center will officially visit Lexington starting Friday, June 10th, per On3’s Joe Tipton.

The 5-star center is already regarded as one of, if not the best big man in the 2023 class, and it’s no secret that Kentucky is in a good spot for him ahead of the visit. The 7-footer already has a scholarship offer

You also have to wonder what happens with DJ Wagner and if either recruitment affects the other. At the moment, Kentucky looks like the favorite for Bradshaw, while Louisville is thought to be leading for Wagner.

Either way, getting Bradshaw would be a great addition to the 2023 class, and this week’s visit will go a long way in making that happen.

Tweet of the Day

This. Definitely this.

Your Headlines

