Bleav in Kentucky talks Mike Pratt, Reggie Watford, and more

A new episode of Bleav in Kentucky with Vinny Hardy just dropped.

This week, Hardy hopped on to discuss the following topics:

Mike Pratt opens up about his ongoing battle with cancer.

The passing of Kentucky men’s basketball legend Reggie Watford.

Will Levis’ swagger.

Chris Rodriguez is facing issues that could compromise his availability this season.

UK AD Mitch Barnhart gets a big honor.

The NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

As always, be sure to listen in below, and then subscribe to the show on the Bleav Podcast Network, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and on Spotify.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at seaofblue@gmail.com. And go Cats!