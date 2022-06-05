Sunday Headlines: Kareem Watkins’ Bond with DJ Wagner

Happy Sunday Big Blue Nation!

With another beautiful day across the Bluegrass, let’s dive into some new to start your day off right.

Arguably one of the most popular names in the state is DJ Wagner. The top-five recruit has long been thought to be a lock to UK, then enters Kenny Payne to Louisville. It is no secret to anyone as well that Payne has added Wagner’s grandfather, Milt Wagner, to an alumni relations role for the program. That seemed to shift the scales in the favor of the Cards in this recruitment, but John Calipari and Kentucky already have a key connection that many might be counting out.

Kareem Watkins has been a walk-on with the Kentucky program for the last several seasons, and has been a fun storyline to follow this summer as he put up some awesome stats in the trip to Brazil with Lance Ware.

To go along with that he is also front-and-center of the Dj Wagner recruitment, as he is the stepbrother of the five-star guard.

He talked with Jack Pilgrim of KSR this past weekend at a Players First Camp in Shepherdsville on Friday, and had this to say about his connection with his brother;

“That’s my brother, we’re like this [crossed fingers]. Our bond is unbreakable,” Watkins told KSR. “We’re just very close. At home, we’re just like any other brothers. We goof around, argue, all that.”

He followed that up this;

“I’m just trying to help him out so he can make the best decision for him,” Watkins told KSR. “It doesn’t really matter what I’m doing. Whatever he wants to do, I’m trying to make sure he picks the best college for him in the future.”

Watkins is right in the middle of this heated in-state recruiting battle. I guess we will have to wait and see if Wagner will join his brother in Lexington for the 2023 season.

You can read the rest of the article here.

Tweet(s) of the Day

Football season is getting closer and closer folks.

Kroger Field will be rocking once again in the coming months, and it will feature one of the most hyped teams in Kentucky football history.

Going to be a fun fall in Lexington once again.

Got the group together for the first time.



“We’re running pickup tonight.” pic.twitter.com/m1DWGOyUrX — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 4, 2022

The 2022-23 Kentucky Wildcats are on campus, and are getting ready for the Bahamas trip coming up in just about two months.

Although last season ended in a rough way, we will have some basketball to get us through the summer months to help us get over it.

Your Headlines

Max Duffy is still good at punting- KSR

The former Kentucky fan favorite is now lighting it up in the USFL.

Zack Thompson makes MLB debut- Cats Pause

The former Kentucky ace picked up the save in his MLB debut.

Jacob Grandison is considering UK among others- Cats Illustrated

Will the Cats add an extra piece to the puzzle for the 2022-23 season?

Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo has another 30-home run season- ESPN

She becomes the first D-1 softball player to accomplish this feat, as the Sooners looks to win another National Title.

Billy Horschel surges to a five-shot lead on Saturday- CBS

Horschel shoots a 65 on Saturday, and will look to win The Memorial with a solid round Sunday.

The Celtics have a ton at stake- ESPN

If the Celtics can pull off the upset in the NBA Finals they will bring home title No. 18 and put some more pressure on the Lakers.