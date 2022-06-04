Saturday Headlines: New Uniforms Edition

Good morning, BBN. It’s a picture perfect Saturday morning so let’s get right to it so that we can all head outside and enjoy our day!

The Kentucky basketball twitter account dropped a tweet yesterday that got the full attention of the BBN. It appears as if there is going to be a wardrobe change this fall when the Wildcats take the court.

Coming This Fall ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/qouWfZWYGY — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 3, 2022

This is good news for many in the fan base as the checkerboard design that has dominated the clothing of the Cats had become increasingly unpopular. Now those fans will be satisfied as that design will be a thing of the past.

Personally I don’t really care one way or the other but this seems to be a push by John Calipari to update the program. He’s been on a bit of a barnstorming tour lately advocating for new basketball facilities and pointing out how far Kentucky has fallen in that capacity. Cal, and his boss Mitch Barnhart, have both stated that they want Kentucky to get back to winning and being a cutting edge program.

I don’t care if they wear the uniforms from 1923 as long as they win and as long as the players like what they’re wearing.

Tweets of the Day

SEC announces that when Texas and Oklahoma join, there will be 18 conference basketball games with each team playing two teams twice and everyone else once



All 16 teams will make SEC Tourney…4 teams will get a double bye. 8 teams will play on Wednesday now — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) June 3, 2022

There was an update to how basketball scheduling will go once Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC, but there was no movement on the number of games the football teams will play. That was a small victory for Mitch Barnhart, Mark Stoops and others in the conference that want to stay at eight games.

Headlines

Mitch Barnhart to receive award | Vaught’s Views- Mitch Barnhart is one of the most respected and decorated AD’s in the country. He is going to receive the Joh L. Toner Award. “First presented in 1997, the John L. Toner Award recognizes athletics directors who have demonstrated superior administrative abilities and shown outstanding dedication to college athletics and particularly college football.” Well deserved considering where Kentucky football is now compared to where it was when Barnhart took over.

Kentucky in play for Illinois sharpshooter | Cats Pause- I am of the belief that Kentucky needs one more perimeter player, particularly a shooter, and Jacob Grandison would fit that description. Duke, Michigan, and Oregon, along with Kentucky, are just four of the ten schools he is considering.

Kareem Watkins speaks about “unbreakable” bond with brother DJ Wagner | KSR- Watkins is the older brother to the nation’s top 2023 recruit DJ Wagner and he is a walk-on for Kentucky. The two are as close as brother’s can get but Watkins has been silent on where DJ is leaning.

Sahvir Wheeler steadily improving his shooting | LHL- If Wheeler can just be consistent with his outside shot, it adds a completely different dimension to the offense. He doesn’t have to be Brandon Knight, maybe he can be Tyler Ulis.

Josh Heird named new AD at Louisville, avoids taking shots at Tom Jurich | WDRB- Heird steps into the job officially after hiring Kenny Payne and stabilizing the Athletic Department by giving new deals to coaches. He took the high road when asked about former AD Tom Jurich and his contingent of business people around Louisville that released a scathing and poorly written letter after it was announced that Heird would be hired.

Reds fall to Nationals 8-5 | Reds Reporter- The Reds had been rolling.

Joe Girardi out in Philly | Sporting News- It’s not like he was great in New York either.