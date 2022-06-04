Robert Dillingham nearing decision, talks Kentucky and a potential team-up with DJ Wagner

Standing 6-foot-1, 165-pounds, Robert Dillingham isn’t the most physically imposing player on the floor, but he is definitely one of the most skilled.

This weekend at Nike EYBL’s latest session in Louisville, he put that on full display. Despite going 1-4, Dillingham shined maybe brighter than anyone, using a combination of speed, finishing ability, ball-handling skills, and perimeter shooting to score at all three levels.

On the weekend, Dillingham averaged 22.4 points and 2.6 assists per game, and was one of the leading scorers over the weekend, doing so at a very efficient clip, shooting 56% from the field and 45% from three.

I had the opportunity for a quick interview for Dillingham, let’s recap what he had to say.

When you reopened your recruitment following your decommitment from NC State, Chin Coleman told you, “I’m not going to lose you this time”. What does it mean for Kentucky to be so interested in you?

“It definitely means a lot because they were heavily recruiting me before I committed to (N.C.) State, but that doesn’t really lock anything down. I still have my recruitment open to everyone.”

Dillingham also added that he felt a lot of pressure to reclassify, which he is confident he will not do, as he wants to add to use this year to add to his slender frame. With his commitment, he feels like a lot of that pressure will be lifted.

As far as the schools that Dillingham is referring to, the most recent five that have been in contact include Memphis, Kentucky, Louisville, USC, and Arkansas. Saying he ”loves” Penny Hardaway at Memphis, and talks to Coach Nolan Smith and Kenny Payne at Louisville.

How does the staff see you fitting into the roster if you were to commit to Kentucky?

“Really just being an impact player as soon as I come in. I’m pretty sure because that is what I talked to them about. He (Chin) said if DJ were to go there, we would both be impact players, but that is his word he gave me if I was to come there.”

Is playing with DJ Wagner an Intriguing Option? What would it be like?

“For sure. I feel like I’m an unselfish player and can play with anyone and adapt to how they play. He’s a bucket just like me. Playing with Aden (Holloway, Team CP3 teammate), it’s the same thing. I let him hoop, and I can play with anyone who is a smart guard, honestly… He is a great player and I feel like me and him together, we are both playmakers, and we can both play off each other.”

This is true and good awareness by Dillingham. After watching both guards in person this past weekend and seeing their ability to play on or off the ball, they could share the point guard duties.

In the class of 2023, DJ Wagner and Robert Dillingham have set them apart as the best offensive playmakers in the class, with some calling them 1A and 1B. Them sharing the court together would be a daunting task for opponents.

Known as being one of the best offensive playmakers in the class, what are you looking at to expand your game?

“Being a leader and getting bigger, being able to take contact and stuff. Becoming a better pro.”

The Kentucky Wildcats look to be the heavy favorite as Dillingham says he is ready to make a decision, so if you haven’t already, familiarize yourself with the talented guard and watch this breakdown.