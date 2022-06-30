Devin Booker inks $214 million extension; named 2K23 cover athlete

Devin Booker got paid.... again.

After signing a five-year max extension off his rookie contract, shooting guard Devin Booker has now added another lucrative deal to his career with the Phoenix Suns.

This time it’s a supermax extension, first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. While noting Booker’s contract details, Charania also slides in that he’ll be the cover athlete for 2k23.

The Phoenix Suns and All-NBA guard Devin Booker are finalizing a four-year, $214 million supermax contract extension that he’s set to sign as soon as next week, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.



Booker will also be the cover athlete for NBA 2K23, per sources. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

The former Kentucky Wildcats star has earned every bit of his extension, as he’s helped transcend the Suns into a perennial title contender. The Suns did have a disappointing second-round exit, but they’re in a position to contend for years to come.

This past season, the All-Star guard averaged 26.8 points per game, the most of his career. Phoenix also ended the regular season with the top record in the Western Conference, eventually losing to Dallas in the second round.

What’s really boosted Booker’s value is his ability to make plays as well as score.

His playmaking is what’s helped take Phoenix to the next level. Booker has averaged over four assists per game for the last five years and has topped six assists per game in two of those seasons.

Booker has also improved as a shooter, knocking down 2.7 threes per game and shooting 38.3% from deep. He also brought down a career-high five rebounds per game, which undoubtedly has helped his value as a player as well.

Nonetheless, Booker has transcended this team, and it looks like he’ll be staying in Phoenix for the long haul.