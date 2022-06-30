How confident are you in Kentucky football for the 2022 season?

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats football team have all the momentum in their favor.

After a second 10-win season in four years, the head ball coach is starting to make waves not only across the conference, but across the entire college football landscape.

With recruiting at an all-time best, and the buzz surrounding the program nationally that leads me to this question; what is the Big Blue Nation’s confidence for the 2022 season?

Let's first start with the reasons to be confident, and like all good programs it starts at the top. Coach Stoops has turned the UK program from a laughingstock to a conference contender, and has continued to get better year after year.

Don't believe it? Just look at the schools his name was tied to this offseason as a candidate for vacant head coaching positions. Stoops has built this from the ground up, and there is no-one better to continue to push the Cats to the next step.

We can’t talk Kentucky football this season without mentioning Will Levis. The Penn State transfer has become a superstar in the Bluegrass, and this season will only add to his legacy.

Projected as a first-round selection in next year's NFL Draft, he also has the tools across the entire offensive depth chart to make sure that happens. With Tayvion Robinson, Chris Rodriguez, JuTahn McClain, Barion Brown, Dane Key, and plenty of other promising contributors, this offense is shaping up to be the best we have seen in Lexington in a decade.

Now, it’s just making sure the product on the field matches what's on paper.

Across the board, there is plenty to be excited about, but still one thing stands in the way... Georgia.

The reigning National Champions don't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. For Kentucky, the next step is to knock the Dawgs off their throne for at least a short period. This year could be that year with the way the cards have been dealt for both programs.

But if Kentucky loses to Georgia at Kroger Field, does that make this season a failure? Absolutely not.

At this point, it's about continuing to build off the success that has been created.

What is your confidence in the Kentucky football team for the 2022 season? Let us know in the poll and in this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey!

