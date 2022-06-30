Reed Sheppard happy to be at NBPA Top 100 and to team up with Robert Dillingham

The summer recruiting period consists of many high-level events where the best of the best in high school basketball gather to play against each other, and one of the most prestigious of those events is the NBPA Top 100 Camp.

As the name suggests, the camp consists of 100 of the best high school basketball prospects in the nation, and Kentucky’s own Reed Sheppard is honored to be invited and to be in attendance.

“There are like 100 kids here, Top 100 Camp, so it’s just an honor to be able to come here and play in this camp, be around a lot of really good players. Having a chance to get on the court with them is special,” Sheppard said in an interview with Zack Geoghegan of Kentucky Sports Radio.

While Sheppard is focused on enjoying his time in Orlando at the camp, this is a big event for Sheppard.

Despite playing in Adidas’ 3SSB Circuit against many of the nation’s best players, this is the first major event Sheppard is playing in, and he will be going against a level of competition he will not face until college.

As a reference, over 300 former camp attendees have gone on to play in the NBA since the event began in 1994.

With that said, in his first day of play on Wednesday, Sheppard was able to contribute on the defensive end with three steals in each of his two games. While Sheppard was not as aggressive on offense as many Kentucky Wildcats fans would have liked for him to be, he understands that he is more established than some of his teammates and looked to unselfishly help them make their own impressions on college coaches and NBA scouts.

Of those college coaches in attendance, John Calipari was included, alongside assistant coaches Orlando Antigua, Chin Coleman, and K.T. Turner. While the staff was present to watch Sheppard, there are some key recruiting targets they were also there to see including Justin Edwards, DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw, and Xavier Booker.

There is one player in attendance that Sheppard can look ahead to playing with instead of recruiting, the newest commit for the Wildcats, Robert Dillingham. Sheppard noted that he has always played against Dillingham but is confident they will play well together.

“We’ve been in contact a lot more here recently since he committed, talking a lot at camp. We’re going to do well,” Sheppard said.

