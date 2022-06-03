UK announces new basketball uniforms are coming soon

The Kentucky Wildcats are finally getting new basketball uniforms.

Today, the UK men’s basketball Twitter account announced there will be new uniforms coming this fall.

Coming This Fall ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/qouWfZWYGY — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 3, 2022

Kyle Tucker, who broke the news of new uniforms coming back in March, offered the following today:

As I understand it, none of these is the new look. It’ll be closest to that first one tho. Classic unis (the right choice) and farewell to the checkerboards (also right). https://t.co/vyshPJP2tA — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) June 3, 2022

I would venture to guess we’ll see the new uniforms revealed around Big Blue Madness.

This will be a welcome addition for much of the Big Blue Nation, as the infamous checkerboard uniforms have been heavily criticized since their debut seven years ago.

Despite the constant gripes from fans, media and even players, Mitch Barnhart remained steadfast in keeping the checkerboard to honor Secretariat, even becoming snarky at times when defending this design.

Thankfully, we’re finally getting a design change, which will only add more excitement for the upcoming season, which is shaping up to be a special one, highlighted by the return of National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe.