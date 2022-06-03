Top-10 prospect Ron Holland wants to play for a winner, talks upcoming UK visit and more

Name a player with energy, a high motor, and excellent rebounding ability? Most Kentucky Wildcat fans would say Oscar Tshiebwe, but introduce yourself to a new name, Ron Holland.

If you haven’t heard of Ron Holland, he is a top-10 prospect in the 2023 class, and the Kentucky Wildcats are VERY interested. After months of not knowing Kentucky’s interest level in Holland, the staff has seemingly made him a priority as they have been in consistent contact with Holland as of late and a visit has now been scheduled for June 13th-15th.

This has pushed many to believe that Kentucky is now one of the favorites, if not the favorite, to land Holland amongst Arkansas, Auburn, Houston, Memphis, Texas, UCLA, and the G League.

So what makes Holland such an attractive prospect? Let Holland describe his game for you.

“I feel like I’m a position-less player. I can get the job done. I’m a basketball player. I can run the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5. I can guard the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5. I bring energy to the table. I do the little things that nobody else likes to do,” Holland said.

This weekend at Nike EYBL’s most recent stop in Louisville, Holland put that on display.

Offensively, Holland is still working to improve on his respectable jump shot, but still holds the ability to handle the ball well and find his teammates, while still being able to play above the rim and be a force in the paint.

On the defensive end, Holland showed the ability to guard multiple positions - which he takes pride in - as well as being an active disruptor. His high motor helps him rebound at a high level and create second chances for his team.

On the weekend, Holland averaged 10.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists on 50% from the field and 28% from three, but most impressively shot 70% from two-point range.

I had the opportunity to interview Holland this weekend, let’s recap what he had to say.

I’ve watched you become an all-around better player and a significantly better jump shooter. What areas of your game do you still want to improve?

I feel like I’m a high-level dude, a high-level energy guy, so I feel like there’s always something I can work on. Right now, I’ve really been focusing on my ball-handling and consistency in my shot. I feel like me working on that going into college, I feel like that will be helpful to help me dominate as a freshman.

What are you most looking forward to in your Kentucky visit?

Them showing me how they do things over there. They got a whole lot of dudes in the league right now and they have a resume of putting dudes in the league. I really want to know how they do that.

How has Jai Lucas’s departure affected your recruitment with Kentucky?

I’ve been talking to Coach Chin a whole lot. He has been talking to me about basketball, but not just basketball. He talks to me about how I am doing, how my family is doing, what I’m in the gym working on, and stuff like that.

John Calipari loves position-less and high-motor players like yourself. How do you see yourself fitting in the program?

I have a resume of winning, so that is nothing new to me if I end up there. I know they get up and down and they like their dudes like that. If that’s what it takes to win, that’s what it takes.

Reports are that you are hoping to make a decision by the end of the summer. Does that still hold true?

I know I have said that before, but I am not sure when I am going to make my decision.

Check out Brian Thomas’s breakdown of Holland’s game to familiarize yourself.

