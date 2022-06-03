Louisville offers Karter Knox, brother of Kevin Knox

The addition of Kenny Payne could quickly start to pay dividends for the Louisville Cardinals. They have now offered 5-star forward Karter Knox, and they could get some help from the relationship Payne had with Kevin Knox, Karter’s brother.

Payne spent one year with Knox at Kentucky before the latter declared for the NBA Draft. Payne was also with the former Wildcat during his stint as an assistant with the New York Knicks. Knox has also garnered interest by Illinois, Arizona State and Boise State.

It’s early for the 6-foot-5 forward who ranks as the 10th-best player in the nation and fourth-best small forward in 2024. He’s also the second-best player in the state of Florida for his class. Per 247 Sports, Payne has a good relationship with Knox’s father.

Kevin Knox Sr. was a wide receiver in the NFL, playing for the Arizona Cardinals, so athleticism runs in the family. That said, it seems the connection to Payne is greater than that to Kentucky head coach John Calipari.

With Karter being a 5-star recruit, the offers from top-notch programs like Kentucky and Duke could eventually role in, especially since he impressed at the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team minicamp.

Knox averaged 20.4 points per game this past season with Tampa Catholic High School in Tampa, FL. He also, per MaxPreps, hauled in 7.4 rebounds per game and notched 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.