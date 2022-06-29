Tyler Herro reportedly in talks for $25 million per year in contract extension with Heat

The Kentucky Wildcats have a long list of players that have made a living in the NBA. However, not many former Cats are able to walk away with nine figures in earnings.

Once a lottery pick, Tyler Herro has transformed his game and could be eyeing a $100 million deal. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer recently wrote that Herro could have a contract extension worth $25 million annually waiting for him to ink.

“Early indications are Tyler Herro’s extension with Miami will settle around $25 million in average annual value,” Fischer wrote.

While it seems like Miami has to do some changes this offseason, there really may not be many moves they need to make. With Herro at full strength, there’s good reason to believe Miami downs Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Herro was a huge part of the Heat’s success during the regular season and up until that series. During the first 82 games, 66 of which Herro played in, he averaged 20.7 points per game while shooting 45% from the field as well.

Both of those, along with his 4.0 assists and 0.7 steals per game, were career-high averages for the third-year star. Herro is also a sniper from deep, which is part of what makes him such a lethal scorer.

The former Cat drilled 2.7 threes per game last season and shot just shy of 40% from deep. Herro’s improvements must come on the defensive end, and if the Heat are going to give him those nine figures, they clearly view he can take his defense to a new level.

That’ll be his biggest question mark as Miami enters next season, especially if PJ Tucker heads elsewhere, which is seemingly more and more likely.

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.