Aaron Bradshaw says he’s leaning toward college over pros

The Kentucky Wildcats look poised to land another major basketball commitment.

Aaron Bradshaw, a 5-star center and top-15 recruit, is reportedly set to announce his college decision very soon, and it appears he’s down to two options: Kentucky and the NBA G-League.

Now, Bradshaw has told On3’s Joe Tipton that college is likely to be the ultimate choice.

“I’m leaning more towards college because I really want my diploma,” Bradshaw said. “I really want to do that. The G-League is nice for certain people. But it’s different for different situations.

“In my situation, I’d rather go to college, because it’s what I really want to do. So that’s what I’m mainly leaning towards. It’s still up in the air though. I’m still learning, and exploring my options.”

A 7-foot big man out of New Jersey, Bradshaw has seen his stock skyrocket over the last year. Once known largely for being a teammate of 2023 superstar recruit DJ Wagner, Bradshaw is now viewed as one of the best overall prospects in his class and someone Kentucky really wants, regardless of what Wagner does.

Rivals has Bradshaw ranked No. 11 overall and the top center in his class. He could potentially fill a major need for Kentucky’s frontcourt, which will likely be losing Oscar Tshiebwe and Daimion Collins to the 2023 NBA Draft.

Saying this, Bradshaw is viewed as a raw prospect with a developing offensive game, which could lead to him spending 2-3 years in college. It could be a similar situation to that of Nick Richards, who mainly spent his first two college seasons developing while having limited roles, then became an All-SEC performer in Year 3.

It certainly sounds like Bradshaw is open to being a multi-year college player since getting his diploma is a goal of his. While one-and-done players can certainly do this, it’s much easier to accomplish by spending at least two seasons in college.

All the recent buzz has pointed toward Kentucky being the eventual pick. Now, it’s on John Calipari and his staff to close the deal.

For now, check out some highlights of Bradshaw in action.

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so make sure you go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.