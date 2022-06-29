Kentucky’s 2023 SEC matchups announced

The SEC has announced the list of conference opponents for 2022-23 college basketball season.

For the Kentucky Wildcats, they’ll have home/away matchups with Arkansas and Georgia to go with their permanent home/away games vs. Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Florida. Kentucky and Arkansas are widely projected to be the SEC’s top two teams next season, and several preseason polls have them both ranked in the top 10.

For the home slate, Kentucky’s other opponents include Auburn, South Carolina, LSU and Texas A&M.

On the road, the Wildcats will play at Alabama, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Missouri.

Overall, this is a good draw for Kentucky, who won’t have to play at Auburn, South Carolina or LSU, three venues that have consistently been tough for John Calipari’s Cats to win at.

On the road, Missouri, Ole Miss and Mississippi State are projected to finish in the bottom half of the SEC, so those are games a healthy Kentucky team should win.

And of course, Georgia will be one of the league’s worst teams next season, so facing them twice is good news for the Cats.

Dates and times for the full league schedule will be announced at a later date.

SEC Home Games

SEC Away Games