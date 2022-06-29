Wednesday Headlines: Rhyne Howard Edition

Rhyne Howard was a star for Kentucky Basketball and was recognized for both her achievements as well as her ability when she was selected No. 1 overall by the Atlanta Dream. After just 18 games as a rookie, she’s once again being recognized for how excellent she is.

Howard has been selected as one of 12 reserves for the WNBA All-Star Game. She joins Alyssa Thomas, Ariel Atkins, Arike Ogunbowale, Brionna Jones, Courtney Vandersloot, Dearica Hamby, Emma Meesseman, Jewell Loyd, Kahleah Copper, Natasha Howard and Skylar Diggins-Smith as reserves for the game.

2022 WNBA ALL-STAR RESERVES:



Ariel Atkins, Kahleah Copper, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Dearica Hamby, Natasha Howard, Rhyne Howard, Jewell Loyd, Brionna Jones, Emma Meesseman, Arike Ogunbowale, Alyssa Thomas, Courtney Vandersloot. #WNBA | — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) June 28, 2022

After a 6-3 start to the year, the Dream are just 2-8 in their last 10 games and currently sit fifth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 8-11. Howard has been one of the lone bright spots during the team’s slump, averaging 15.6 points per game. She is the Dream’s first rookie to ever make the WNBA All-Star team and looks to have a highly promising career ahead of her.

