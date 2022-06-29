Where Kentucky recruits stand in Rivals’ latest 2024 rankings

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are continuing to bring in some of the top talent in the country, and they don’t look for that to change with the 2024 class.

On Tuesday, Rivals released their updated class of 2024 recruiting rankings, and the Cats are going after several of the top ranked players.

Ian Jackson jumped up two spots to take over the No. 1 overall spot in the class while also being the top overall shooting guard in 2024. Kentucky, UCLA and North Carolina are heavily involved with this recruitment.

Tre Johnson dropped one spot from No. 2 overall to No. 3 and is now the No. 2 overall shooting guard.

Isaiah Elohim also dropped one spot while coming in at No. 5 overall.

Karter Knox, brother of former Kentucky star Kevin Knox, slipped four spots down to No. 11 overall.

Amier Ali was one of the biggest risers, as he climbed 30 spots to No. 32 overall.

Travis Perry, the most recent 2024 recruit to be offered by Kentucky, climbed two spots to No. 64 overall.

It will be interesting to see who all Kentucky ends up offering from the 2024 class and which of those players end up in Lexington.

