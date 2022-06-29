Will Levis goes No. 8 in ESPN’s new NFL Mock Draft

Last season, the Kentucky Wildcats were graced with the news that former Penn State quarterback Will Levis would be transferring to the rising SEC program.

In Happy Valley, Levis played in six games as a redshirt freshman and then eight more the following year. He then joined the Wildcats and thrived, firmly putting him on NFL radars.

Levis has a solid frame at 6-foot-3 and has shown an ability to both pass with precision and use his legs to run for big plays on the ground.

Last season, Levis threw for 2,826 yards and ran for another 376. He had 24 touchdowns through the air and nine more on the ground.

This offseason, Levis has found himself going very high in NFL mock drafts.

ESPN analyst Matt Miller recently updated his board, and now has Will Levis going No. 8 to the Detroit Lions.

“Levis might no longer be a sleeper as he has entered the household conversation this summer. He has many fans in the NFL, thanks to his size (6-foot-3, 232 pounds), arm strength and gunslinger style of play. Of the top three quarterbacks, he might have the most well-rounded skill set as a thrower, scrambler and designed runner. Levis has to cut down on interceptions — he had 13 last season — but his 33 total touchdowns, including nine on the ground, have evaluators intrigued to see another season,” Miller wrote.

Levis has been commonly the third player at his position taken off the board in early mock drafts. 2021 Heisman winner Bryce Young is typically mocked above Levis with Ohio State’s CJ Stroud usually the No. 1 quarterback taken.

Miller has them respectively No. 7 and No. 5 in his draft, so no quarterback sits atop Miller’s big board. Alabama standout defensive end Will Anderson Jr. is Miller’s No. 1 overall prospect.

With a high upside, expect Levis to look to improve his stock as a senior in Lexington.

A Sea of Blue is loaded with Kentucky Wildcats articles, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!