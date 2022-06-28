Knicks trade Nerlens Noel to Pistons

The New York Knicks are set to make a run at Dallas Mavericks star guard Jalen Brunson. To get him an offer in the ballpark of something he’d consider, New York had to shed some cap space.

Former Kentucky Wildcats center Nerlens Noel was a casualty of that cap-space freeing.

Noel and guard Alec Burks, who impressed during his time with the Knicks, will be sent to the Detroit Pistons, ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski reported. He noted that New York will free up about $19 million in cap space.

The Knicks are trading center Nerlens Noel and guard Alec Burks to the Pistons, sources tell ESPN. The Knicks will unload $19M more in salary, clearing the way for cap space to try and sign free agent guard Jalen Brunson. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022

Noel has had impactful injury issues over the last few seasons. He hasn’t played over 70 since the 2018-2019 season.

This past season, he played in just 25 games (11 starts) while averaging 3.4 points and 5.6 rebounds during those games.

Noel is set to make $9.2 million next season and then had a $9.7 million team option for the following season.

Here’s to hoping a fresh start leads to the 28-year-old Noel getting his career back on track. He’ll look to do so alongside former Wildcats guard Hamidou Diallo, who is entering the final year of his contract with Detroit.

