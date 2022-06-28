Former Tennessee running back Dee Beckwith transfers to Kentucky

Two Yahtzees in one day? Yes, please.

Right after FCS running back transfer Ramon Jefferson announced his intentions to come to Kentucky, former Tennessee Volunteers running back Dee Beckwith followed suite and is on his way to Lexington as well.

Beckwith is listed on Kentucky’s updated football roster that was just released.

With the Dee Beckwith news reported by @MaggieDavisTV, I now have Kentucky with 8 scholarship backs entering 2022. That's a lot.



Wishbone coming? — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) June 28, 2022

Beckwith was ranked as the No. 19 athlete by 247 Sports in the class of 2020 as a 4-star prospect coming out of Alabama. He committed to the Vols as spent two seasons with them, as a redshirt freshman. Beckwith started his career as a wide receiver before making the transition.

While Beckwith has limited stats, his physical presence and potential is high. He stands at 6-foot-5, 227 pounds. In his senior season in high school, Beckwith totaled 1,055 rushing yards, 589 passing yards, and 526 receiving yards with 27 total touchdowns.

With the addition of both Beckwith and Jefferson, and Chris Rodriguez’s situation still pending, along with JuTahn McClain, the Kentucky running back room is loaded with weapons.

New offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello will have a fun offense in Year 1.

