Antonio Reeves has been an early standout in summer practice

Will Levis and the Kentucky Wildcats football team will be kicking off the season at Kroger Field on September 3rd, but before that, the men’s basketball team will be headed back to the Bahamas in August.

In the Bahamas, the Kentucky Wildcats will face some respectable competition, including:

Bahamas National Team – Team comprised of Bahamian players competing for a berth in the AmeriCup and World Cup;

Carleton University (Ottawa, Canada) – Winners of 16 of the last 19 collegiate national championships in Canada; owns wins over Syracuse, Wisconsin and others in its summer tour exhibition history;

Dominican Republic National Select Team – Members of the Dominican Republic’s national program all under the age of 22

Tec de Monterey – Mexican collegiate team boosted by U23 national team players as well.

To prepare for these games and the upcoming season, John Calipari and co. have been practicing for almost a month, and one key incoming player is impressing early.

Antonio Reeves, a 6-foot-6, 186-pound transfer from Illinois State comes to Kentucky as a solidified scorer. Last season, Reeves averaged 20.1 points, doing so on an efficient 46.9% from the field and 39% from three-point range.

With his scoring and shooting ability, Reeves comes in to fill a Kellan Grady-type role. However, Reeves could be a more versatile scorer than Grady, showing that he can be more than a spot-up shooter.

Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio reports that Reeves has adjusted better than expected and quicker than Grady did last year following his transfer in from Davidson.

In practice, Reeves has displayed his scoring versatility and has shown the ability to score from all three levels. One source even told Pilgrim, “He’s got some TyTy Washington in him.”

This is good news for the Big Blue Nation, especially after the whole Shaedon Sharpe saga. It’s fair to wonder if Reeves would be here had Sharpe stayed at Kentucky. Having Reeves be better than expected would help take some of the sting away from all the Sharpe drama of the last six months.

It’s obviously early, but hearing Reeves impress is a great sign for the potential of the 2022-23 Wildcats, as well as the bench depth since he’s widely projected to be a sixth/seventh man. But if this keeps up, Reeves will definitely challenge Chris Livingston, Cason Wallace and CJ Fredrick to be the second/third starting guard.

You can read the rest of Pilgrim’s practice scoop here, where he talks about several other players and their performance in summer practice.

