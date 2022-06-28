Tuesday Headlines: Jordan Anthony Edition

Incoming Kentucky Wildcats freshman Jordan Anthony is already making a name for himself more than two months from the football team’s season opener.

Anthony, a 4- star recruit from the 2022 class, was recruited for his incredible speed and athletic ability, which he continues to show off on the track.

Over the weekend at the USA Track & Field U20 Championships, Anthony ran a 20.35 in the 200m to win the title. He posted a personal best time, despite his hip popping out of place during the race.

⚪️BBN fans get use to seeing my face and million dollar smile https://t.co/d5FnD6A4eX — Flash ⚡️ (@Jordananthony_6) June 27, 2022

Anthony will bring his lightning fast speed to the football field this fall, and star quarterback Will Levis has to be pumped about it. Kentucky will go into the 2022 season losing last year’s All-SEC wideout Wan’Dale Robinson, a player who was not only shifty but could also beat defensive backs downfield.

Anthony will be a true freshman, but could provide an immediate impact in the deep passing game as well as designed plays with the ball in his hands.

