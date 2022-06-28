John Calipari is still one of the most feared recruiters in college basketball

John Calipari has had his fair share of ups and downs with the Big Blue Nation over the last several seasons.

With fans expecting success and championship aspirations each and every year, recruiting plays a huge role into that goal. Over the course of his time in Lexington, that success on the recruiting trail has been a staple of what Coach Cal has built at Kentucky.

Now after struggling to lock up some of the top names in the class over the last few years, many have questioned if the Hall of Fame coach has lost his touch.

Well, according to several coaches across the sport, Calipari is still one of the most feared coaches on the recruiting trail.

Jamie Shaw of On3 met with several anonymous coaches across the sport, and here are a few responses that were given;

Big12 coach: “John Calipari (Kentucky). He’s been winning 5-star battles for three decades, including at UMASS!”

A10 coach: “John Calipari (Kentucky). He’s always gotten great players everywhere he has been. I think he is one of the best coaches in America.”

SEC coach: “John Calipari (Kentucky). First off, Kentucky’s history. On top of that, he is a great salesman and plays in a great conference that turns out a bunch of pros.”

Alongside Coach Cal, some of the biggest names in the coaching ranks were named including Leonard Hamilton, Bruce Pearl, Bill Self, and Tom Izzo.

After landing a commitment from Robert Dillingham this weekend, the Cats are now gaining momentum with Aaron Bradshaw in the class of 2023.

Although Calipari had a little bit of a slump on the recruiting trail when it comes to landing prospects the caliber of Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns and John Wall, it’s still evident that the Kentucky head coach still turns heads when he walks into a gym.