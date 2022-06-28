Ramon Jefferson commits to Kentucky

With the uncertainty surrounding Chris Rodriguez Jr.’s status for the 2022 season , Mark Stoops and co. felt the need to add another running back, and they have found their guy.

Big Blue Nation, meet Ramon Jefferson, a 5-foot-10, 215-pound 4-star transfer from Sam Houston State, who announced his commitment today to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The FCS All-American originally to play at Colorado but decommitted back in May and has now elected to play for Kentucky over Tennessee, Eastern Michigan, and others.

In early June, Jefferson came to visit Kentucky and “really enjoyed it”. Jefferson talked about liking the offensive scheme, believing it will fit his play style, as well as acknowledging the success the UK football program has had in recent years.

Originally a prospect from the class of 2017, Jefferson has had a long college career, playing at various levels; Division 1, junior college, and FCS.

Jefferson has played for Maine (with Liam Coen as the offensive coordinator), Garden City Community College (home of Terry Wilson), and Sam Houston State. Using his redshirt as a freshman, Jefferson has played four seasons of college football, scoring 41 total touchdowns and averaging 984.5 yards on 159.75 carries per season.

This past season, Jefferson ran for 1,155 yards and 13 scores on 173 carries, earning him FCS Second-Team All-American honors from the Associated Press. He was rated a 4-star transfer by 247 Sports.

So, what kind of player are the Kentucky Wildcats getting?

Jefferson is a smaller back but possesses great quickness and an ‘I am going to run you over’ mentality. With that said, Jefferson also has the ability to make defenders miss in close quarters. He also has just eight fumbles on 639 career carries (.012 percent).

This is a huge pickup, especially with the assumption that Rodriguez likely misses at least a few games this fall.

Get up to speed and check out these highlights of the latest Cat!

